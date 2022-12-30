Harmony 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.10 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $127.01 million and $8.10 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,730,584,772 coins and its circulating supply is 13,010,659,772 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

