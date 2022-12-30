HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of HCW Biologics in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCWB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in HCW Biologics by 2,056.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 215,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCW Biologics by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HCW Biologics by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
HCW Biologics Price Performance
HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
HCW Biologics Company Profile
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCW Biologics (HCWB)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.