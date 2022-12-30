Head to Head Survey: CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media -43.49% N/A -26.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CI&T and Bright Mountain Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $267.71 million 3.21 $23.34 million N/A N/A Bright Mountain Media $12.93 million 2.33 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CI&T and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

CI&T presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.31%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CI&T beats Bright Mountain Media on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., owns and manages websites in the United States. The company operates websites, which provides products, information, and news, to military, public safety sectors, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It owns parenting and lifestyle domains, such as CafeMom, Mom.com, LittleThings, Revelist, BabyNameWizard, and MamasLatinas. In addition, the company offers data-driven technology solutions, video content and advertising solutions, and OTT/CTC publishing services. It serves advertisers, advertising agencies, and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

