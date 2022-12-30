Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.79). Approximately 48,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 194,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.80).

Henderson European Focus Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.60. The stock has a market cap of £314.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,114.29.

Henderson European Focus Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Henderson European Focus Trust’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

