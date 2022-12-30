Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $148.60 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00024561 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $148.60 million and approximately $268,955.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.00025798 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $294,033.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

