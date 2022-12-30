HEX (HEX) Price Hits $0.0186 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. HEX has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion and approximately $7.06 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002414 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00461083 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000193 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 43.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.59 or 0.02983865 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,900.35 or 0.29504073 BTC.
About HEX
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
