Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.04). Approximately 617,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,468,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.70 ($1.05).

The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,640.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s payout ratio is 720.77%.

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £806.68 ($973.55).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

