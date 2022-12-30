Hooked Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.12 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00007083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $58.61 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.14766109 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $17,729,905.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

