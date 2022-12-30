Horizen Price Reaches $9.03 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.03 or 0.00054403 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $119.24 million and $4.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00228121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003366 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,203,850 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.