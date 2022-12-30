HUNT Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $42.52 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a total market cap of $42.52 million and $1.44 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

