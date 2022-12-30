Hxro (HXRO) Price Tops $0.0500 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Hxro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and $226,809.73 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hxro Profile

Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

