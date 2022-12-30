Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Identillect Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Identillect Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identillect Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identillect Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.