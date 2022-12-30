iExec RLC (RLC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.58 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $99.79 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00035987 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00227305 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.29801293 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $9,051,291.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

