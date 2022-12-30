Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.94. Immatics shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 3,453 shares changing hands.

Immatics Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $665.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

