Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 498.8% from the November 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,508. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

