Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

IBCP has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $24.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $507.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

