IndiGG (INDI) Price Up 14.3% This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $125,205.51 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $863.70 or 0.05222909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00461230 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,881.01 or 0.29515970 BTC.

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

