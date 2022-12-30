Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 1.64% of Ducommun worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 30.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,905,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 71,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $265,628 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $186.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Ducommun Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

