Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,453 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 238,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,957.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

