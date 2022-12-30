Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.08% of Wayfair worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $33.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $197.84.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $131,681.13. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,747 shares of company stock worth $1,414,100 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

