Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,613 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.16% of Yelp worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yelp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,532 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,322 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Yelp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,487 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Yelp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,784 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $27.02 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on YELP shares. TheStreet lowered Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $70,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,830,415.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $70,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,579,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock valued at $848,570 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

