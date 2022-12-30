Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 13,020 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,020 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 297.55 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.