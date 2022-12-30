InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the November 30th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 27.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 2,796,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,407. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.52.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.25) by $0.19. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,356.41% and a negative return on equity of 169.59%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMed Pharmaceuticals

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

