Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CFO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) CFO Glenna Mileson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Athira Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of ATHA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 399,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,013. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.
Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.
