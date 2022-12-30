Insider Buying: Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) CFO Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) CFO Glenna Mileson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,800.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Athira Pharma Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATHA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 399,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,013. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $14.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 14.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

