Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Insider Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,290,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,050,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 907,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $41,318,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,005.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 564,557 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $15,213,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 424,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

