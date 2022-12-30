Insider Buying: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,064.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

LSXMK stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 431,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

