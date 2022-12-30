Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) CEO Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $96,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Rosty Raykov sold 13,740 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $131,766.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 62,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,997. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a market cap of $252.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.02.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FENC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FENC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

