InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,668.69

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,668.69 ($56.34) and traded as high as GBX 4,796 ($57.88). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,759 ($57.43), with a volume of 241,304 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.79) to GBX 6,500 ($78.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($65.17) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,520 ($66.62) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,700 ($68.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,457.73.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

