Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Has $218.42 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,199 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 6.1% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher worth $218,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,374. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

