Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Lowers Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 3.2% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Autodesk worth $112,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 342,810 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 107.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,628,000 after acquiring an additional 287,521 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 833.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 282,736 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,026 shares of company stock valued at $398,822 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,756. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $285.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.80 and its 200-day moving average is $198.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

