International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $116.98

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.98 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 128.76 ($1.55). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 126.22 ($1.52), with a volume of 6,882,760 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 168.25 ($2.03).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The company has a market cap of £6.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

