International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares during the quarter. International Paper comprises about 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.73. 9,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,857. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.