Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Increased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 4.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $390.87 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $650.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.02.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

