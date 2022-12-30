Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,492 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $22,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.85.

ISRG stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.65. 4,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,420. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $367.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

