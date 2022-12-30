Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,742,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,520,000 after buying an additional 69,306 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

PCY stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.44. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.