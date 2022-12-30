Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 37,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.