Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 37,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,637,632. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.45. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

