Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,307,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 151,060 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 352,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 56,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 99,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,122. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0371 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

