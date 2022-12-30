Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $1.31 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lessened its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

StoneCo Stock Performance

STNE stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.