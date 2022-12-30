Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 52,670 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 281% compared to the average daily volume of 13,841 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 182.94% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

