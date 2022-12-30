iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Down 0%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.64. 195,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 289,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 366,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 195,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 97,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 96,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter.

