IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CSML opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

