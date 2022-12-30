iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Update

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,684,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,422,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,407 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,448,000 after purchasing an additional 871,057 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 637,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 292,275 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 734,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after purchasing an additional 224,646 shares during the period.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IGIB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $49.51. 1,112,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,326. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $59.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

