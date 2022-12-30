iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.