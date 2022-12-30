iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $115.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.97.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
