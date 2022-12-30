iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the November 30th total of 479,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,083,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

ISTB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 3,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

