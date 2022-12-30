iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $51,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.97.

