iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $97.11. 68,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,299,815. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.