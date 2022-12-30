iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Down 57.2% in December

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $15,571,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 98,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 176,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,059. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $39.56.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

