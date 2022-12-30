iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Decreased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841,438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.45. 82,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

