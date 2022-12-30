iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 5th

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTE stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.18% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.