iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,399,000 after buying an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,052.7% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.